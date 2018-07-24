Dr Khuroo to receive lifetime achievement award

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
Former director SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura and a renowned gastroenterologist, Prof (Dr) MS Khuroo, will receive a lifetime achievement award from Indian National Association of Study of the Liver (INASL) next Month at New Delhi.
The award includes Silver Plaque and a scroll will be awarded to Dr Khuroo during the inaugural function of 26ᵗʰ annual scientific meeting of INASL, which will be held from 2nd to 05 August, at Aerocity, New Delhi.
Hailing from Kraltengh area of Sopore, Dr Khuroo was conferred with the international award for the discovery of Hepatitis E. Khuroo in 2013.
INASL is the leading liver society of India consisting of scientists and clinicians committed to prevention and curing liver disease. It promotes research that leads to improved treatment options for people suffering from liver diseases in the country.
This scientific meeting will be attended by approximately 200 International and National faculty, and more than 1500 delegates from different parts of the country and from abroad.