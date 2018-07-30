Dr Khuroo back in SKIMS Governing Body

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 29:
In a significant development, Governor N N Vohra has approved reconstitution of governing body of SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura and nominated Dr M S Khuroo, former Director and Dean of the hospital, again as member of the governing body.
An order regarding the reconstitution of SKIMS’s governing body of SKIMS was issued by Director Prof. Javed Omar Shah.
“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of Governing Body for SKIMS, Soura,” reads the order.
Governor Vohra will be the chairman of the Governing Body while as Advisor (V) to Governor, Advisor (K) to Governor, Advisor (G) to Governor, Chief Secretary J&K, Director AIIMS New Delhi, Dr MS Khuroo former Director and Dean SKIMS Soura, Dr Puneet Dhar Chairman Gastrointestinal Surgery and Liver Transplant Services AIIMS, Kochi, Kerala, Principal Medical College Jammu, Principal Medical College Kashmir, Principal SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Bemina Srinagar and Director SKIMS will be the members.
On June 14, Dr Khuroo was removed as Vice-Chairman, Apical Selection committee and member of governing body.