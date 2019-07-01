About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr Karan Singh meets Governor

Dr. Karan Singh, former Member of Parliament, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Governor and Dr. Karan Singh held wide ranging discussions regarding developmental and security scenario in the State. They also discussed about the conservation of the heritage sites and shrines of the State.
Dr Singh shared his views about the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.
Governor urged Dr Singh to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.

 

