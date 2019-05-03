Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government on Friday gave charge of Principal Government Medical College (GMC) to Dr Kaiser Ahmad Kaul.



“Consequent upon the directions given by the Chief Secretary, J&K, Dr Kaiser Ahmad Kaul, head department of pediatrics, GMC, Srinagar is hereby directed to take over the charge of Principal, GMC Srinagar with immediate effect,” reads an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan.



The interim arrangement has been made in pursuance of the directions by Chief Secretary.