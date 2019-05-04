Dr Kaiser appointed interim GMC Srinagar Principal

May 04, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The government Friday appointed Dr Kaiser Ahmad Kaul as Interim Principal, GMC, Srinagar, days after J&K High Court chided government for not replacing Dr Samia Rashid despite quashing of appointment order.

The move comes in pursuance of the directions by the Chief Secretary and High Court that had earlier quashed Dr Samia’s appointment order.

“Dr Kaiser Ahmad Kaul, Head Department of Paediatrics, GMC, Srinagar is hereby directed to take over the charge of the Principal, GMC, Srinagar with immediate effect,” reads an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan.

Earlier, on February 28, the HC quashed the government order for the appointment of Dr Samia as Principal GMC, Srinagar.

On April 24, the court issued contempt proceedings against Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) department for not removing Dr Samia from the post.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Margay and Justice Tashi Rabstan had observed to the counsel representing H&ME department that the judgement had been violated as no interim arrangement was made till Thursday.

HC had directed the government to take appropriate decision for appointment of the suitable person on the post within four weeks’ time.