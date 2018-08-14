Dr Kabir is Chairman Scientific Committee

Doctors, pharmacists hail appointment
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
Government of India (GoI) has appointed Commissioner Food Safety, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar as Chairman Scientific Committee for Research and Development at the national level in addition to his own duties.
AYUSH and ISM Doctors and Pharmacists across Jammu Kashmir appreciated the government for appointing Dr Kabir for the post.
In a statement issued here, they highlighted the achievements of Dar, ex-secretary Technical Health and Medical Education and Director General of Indian System of Medicine (ISM).
“Dr Kabir provided a tabular view of the fortification of and achievements in the Department of ISM and was at the forefront for developing ISM in the State,” the statement said.
They requested authorities to continue such steps for the welfare of patients and development of the department.