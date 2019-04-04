About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 04, 2019

Dr Jitendra Singh conducts Panchayat-level campaign in Basohli Assembly

Sheikh Abdullah meekly accepted becoming CM, not PM: Dr Jitendra

 Coming down heavily on the National Conference (NC) demand to have a separate Prime Minister for Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that in 1975, Sheikh Abdullah had meekly accepted to be Chief Minister, and not Prime Minister, when he was restored back to power by Indira Gandhi after having remained in wilderness for over two decades.
Addressing a series of massively attended public meetings in the Basohli Assembly segment here today, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that, at that time, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had snubbed Sheikh Abdullah by categorically stating that the hands of clock will not be turned back. Thereafter, he said, Sheikh Abdullah, in his haste and enthusiasm to keep the Govt of India in good humour, set up a committee, called "Devi Das Thakur Committee", and passed a resolution in the State Cabinet stating that all the provisions of the Constitution of India extended to Jammu & Kashmir were in the interest of the State.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, while the National Conference's latest stance does not come as a surprise because this Party has a long history of taking a U-turn when out of power, it is for the Congress Party to explain whether it endorses the current stand taken by its alliance partner.
Beginning from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled, first Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later Bharatiya Janata Party have made three generations of sacrifices for "Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan", and will therefore, never allow the NC's secessionist designs to succeed and will in near future, after obtaining absolute majority in both the Houses of the Parliament, carry forward Late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's agenda in toto.
Making a dig at the Congress and National Conference campaigners in the constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Social Media is flooded with evidence-based #SelfieWithDevelopment campaign, which has gone viral highlighting the enormous landmark projects of last five years, but the Congress and National Conference leaders are so rattled that they continue to be in denial mode saying that there is no development happened, whereas everyone except them and the people in general are unanimously lauding the revolutionary development and the national projects brought to this constituency in the last five years.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Congress campaigners tell a lie every day, we would also refute this by telling the truth every day. He then once again enumerated the important landmark development projects brought in the constituency during the last five years and referred to several first-ever mega projects, including Keediyan-Gadhiyal bridge, Engineering College, two Medical Colleges, Seed Processing Plant, Industrial Bio-tech Park, two Highway Villages, Katra-Delhi Expressway road corridor for which survey has already begun, Radio Station and Devika Project in Udhampur, National Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plants at Bhaderwah, two Degree Colleges in Kathua district, Pakkal-Dhul Project at Kishtwar, Atal Setu in Basohli, Juthana Bridge, Phinter Bridge, three landmark road tunnels namely Chhattergalla tunnel, Khilaini-Shuddh Mahadev tunnel and Kaljugar tunnel, 12 BRO bridges including the Devika Bridge and Beini Bridge, etc. In addition, he said, the injustice of the past was also undone by granting 3% reservation to people living on the International Border (IB) on the same lines as was already available to residents living along the Line of Control (LoC). Bunkers, Seema Bhawans and toilets in the border villages and four times increase in the honorarium of SPOs.
Those who accompanied Dr Jitendra Singh during more than a dozen such meetings lasting several hours included former MLA Jagdish Raj Sapolia, Chairman Basohli Municipal Committee Shammi Sapolia, District President Prem Nath Dogra, State Executive Member Janak Bharati, State Secretary Raghunandan Singh Babloo, Mandal President Advocate Rakesh, Spokesperson Advocate Shashipal and several local Surpanches and Panches.

