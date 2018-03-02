Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad Naqash bereaved

SKIMS expresses condolence over demise of Naqash’s father
Srinagar:
SKIMS condoled the sad demise of Ghulam Hassan Naqash Father of Prof. Imtiyaz Ahmad Naqash, HOD Anesthesiology & Critical Care.
Director SKIMS, Prof. Omar Javed Shah expressed solidarity with Prof. Imtiyaz Ahmad Naqash over the demise of his father. The faculty officers and other supportive staff were shocked to hear about the departure of noble soul. He was down to earth and held great human values and was a religious minded person. The staff expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. In their condolence message, all the staff of SKIMS prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him highest place in Jannah (Ameen) and bestow endurance to the bereaved family and to give them the patience to bear this irreparable loss.
