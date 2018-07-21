Dr. Hina urges youth to avail KVIC schemes for employment generation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 20:
In order to apprise the youth of various centrally sponsored schemes, Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation organized an interactive session of the youth with Member North Zone of Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat.
Dr. Hina Bhat while providing information about the various schemes being offered by the central government urged the youth to take up the entrepreneurial ventures for employment generation.
She said various schemes have been launched for the creation of employment both in rural and urban areas of the country.
She urged the youth of the state to approach the Commission and avail the benefits of these schemes for setting up business units.
She particularly laid stress on the village industries in Kashmir saying youth have ample opportunities, which they need to explore and earn decent livelihood.
“Youth not only can earn decent livelihood but can also provide employment to others. There are host of schemes available which youth can avail,” she said.
She said the Commission has made credit disbursal very transparent and quick that youth don’t have to run from pillar to post for availing these schemes.
“You have to submit documents only through online system and the verification would be done by the Commission officials themselves, if everything is ok, your loan will be sanctioned without any hassle,” she said.
She laid special emphasis on Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) which she said is a credit-linked subsidy programme launched by Ministry of MSME in 2008-09 for creation of employment in both rural and urban area of the country.
She further informed that youth don’t need to worry about market as KVIC would provide all marketing support by purchasing the products from their units.
The interactive session was opened by KYEF President Babar Chowdhary who apprised him about the functioning of the Federation and also sought her help in reaching out to the youth for employment generation.
Babar Chowdhary also hailed Dr. Hina Bhat for reviving KVIC after she took over as its North Head.
Babar Chowdhary also approsed Dr. Hinna Bhat that KYEF would be organizing a Youth Conclave in which they would apprise the youth about various state and cetnerally sponsored schemes.
Dr. Hina Bhat also assured all possible help for making the Youth Conclave a success.