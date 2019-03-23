Dr. Hina for optimum use of resources for entrepreneurial development

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vice Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Dr Hina Shafi Bhat Friday stressed upon making optimum utilization of resources for Entrepreneurial Development in the State.

She stated this while chairing a meeting of representatives from Handloom department, Sericulture department, Horticulture department, SKUAST-J and J&K State Medicinal Plant Board. The meeting was called to explore the availability of resources in the State, besides potential to generate employment.

Others present in the meeting included, Kanta Rukhwal (Joint Director Handloom), Javed Anjum Mir (DyCEO KVIB), A. R. War (Manading Director-JKSRLM), Kulbir Singh (Technical Officer-Sericulture), Dr Wahid ul Hassan (Nodal Officer J&K Medicinal Plant Board), Dr RS Bandral (Professor SKUAST-J), A.K. Dar (AEO, sericulture) , Jasvinder Singh (Jt Director Horticulture) and Pardeep Singh Bali (Publicity Officer, KVIB).

She said, “The main purpose of convening this meeting is to explore the potential of available resources in the State, so that we can converge and work together for the betterment of the artisans.”

She further advised representatives from all the line departments to ensure cooperation with J&K KVIB, so that raw material is optimally utilized for improving the standard of the artisans and in developing entrepreneurship in the State. “We all have to work together to ensure that the resources are utilized in a proper manner,” Dr Hina Shafi Bhat said, adding “Our main target would be those candidates, who have already undergone training from different institutes but are not finding ways to start their enterprises. This initiative will rope in many unemployed youth to start their micro Industrial Units under different activities.”

Earlier, J&K KVIB Secretary/Chief Executive Officer-Rashid Ahmad Qadri said that this exercise would be beneficial for the artisans, as it not only explores availability of resources, but will also instill value addition to the product, besides lead to employment generation and better living index of the artisans.

During the course of the meeting, most of the representatives shared that marketing remains the major problem for them. They agreed to work in a congenial manner to yield better output.