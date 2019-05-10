About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr Hina chairs performance review meeting of J&K KVIB

Board disburses Rs 56.01 cr subsidy under PMEGP, Rs 17.24 cr under JKREGP

 Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) has disbursed subsidy amounting to Rs 56.01 crore under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Rs 17.24 crore under newly launched State level Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP). This was informed during performance review meeting chaired by Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB-Dr Hina Shafi Bhat here today.
It was stated that the board has established over 3628 micro industrial units across the state under PMEGP and JKREGP, respectively.
Appreciating the work of Board, Vice Chairperson underscored the need for reaching to the remote and far-flung areas of the State. Dr Hina Shafi Bhat impressed upon the officers to organize awareness camps in a bid to extend financial help for their sustainable living.
“Far flung areas of the State, especially Leh and Kargil must be made priority for organizing awareness camps, seminars and workshops, so that common people of those areas can avail benefits of these schemes,” said Dr Hina Shafi Bhat.
Vice chairperson gave special thrust on promotion of Bee keeping activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential in bee keeping. There is a dire need to promote and encourage more bee keeping units in the state, so that dependence on other states may be reduced,” she said and added that a proposal in this regard will be send to ministry of MSME, GoI for support.
It was further informed that under PMEGP, the Board has established 2866 micro industrial units across the State during the financial year 2018-19, including 201 in Anantnag, 315 in Budgam, 570 in Baramulla, 100 in Bandipora, 180 in Ganderbal, 102 in Kargil, 110 in Kulgam, 149 in Pulwama, 52 in Srinagar, 65 in Shopian, 161 in Kupwara, 42 in Leh, 53 in Doda, 81 in Jammu, 119 in Kathua, 89 in Kishtwar, 90 in Poonch, 120 in Rajouri, 74 in Ramban, 42 in Reasi, 96 in Samba and 55 cases in Udhampur involving margin money of Rs 56.01 cr.
Similarly, under JKREGP the Board has established 762 micro industrial units for hte year 2018-19, including 97 in Baramulla, 73 in Budgam, 77 in Kupwara, 52 in Ganderbal, 42 in Kulgam, 45 in Pulwama, 11 in Srinagar, 15 in Bandipora, 9 in Shopian, 36 in Kargil, 05 in Leh, 50 in Anantnag, 33 in Jammu, 29 in Kathua, 26 in Kishtwar, 33 in Poonch, 36 in Rajouri, 20 in Ramban, 13 in Reasi, 22 in Samba, 29 in Udhampur and 9 in Doda, involving Margin Money of Rs 17.24 crore.
Vice Chairperson-Dr Hina Shafi Bhat exhorted upon all the district officers to further improve their performance, so that these schemes may reach larger section of the society and unemployment youth may become self reliant.
Pertinent to mention here that District Officer Baramulla-Mohammad Shafi Chowdry and District Officer Kargil-Hadi Balti have been commended by their respective Deputy Commissioners for their excellent performance in the implementation of PMEGP and JKREGP.

 

 

