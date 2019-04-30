Dr Gursharan Singh delivers lecture at CUK

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr. Gursharan Singh, former Head, Guru Nanak Dev Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab delivered a lecture on “Religion Studies in the West” in the Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) at Nowgam-I academic block here Monday.

He said the Comparative Study of religions is a subject, which attained huge importance in the contemporary scenario. He said that there have been cordial relations between the Muslims and the Sikhs in India. The lecture was followed by interaction with the students and the faculty.

At the outset, Head, DRS, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, introduced the lecture theme while as Assistant Professors, Dr. Harpal Singh and Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zargar, introduced the guest. Prof. Marazi praised the intellectual honesty of the speaker and highlighted the benefits and scope of religious studies in present scenario.