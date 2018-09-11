Dr. Farooq, Omar express solidarity with Nasir Aslam Wani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference (NC) President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed solidarity with Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani on the demise of his Aunt, wife of Asif Mirza who passed away early Tuesday.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Dr. Farooq Abdullah according to a statement issued prayed for peace to the departed soul and said the entire party stands in solidarity with Nasir Aslam Wani and his family in this hour of loss.
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah visited the residence of Late Mirza at Nishat, Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the family.
He also participated in her Nimaz-e-Jinaza and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, senior party leaders, legislators visited their residence at Nishat and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.
Earlier, Omar Abdullah along with party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and Tanvir Sadiq visited the residence of Central Secretary Irfan shah to condole the demise of his uncle Late Mehra ud Din Shah at Magarmal bagh Srinagar. (KNS)