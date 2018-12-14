Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah express grief over loss of lives in Reasi accident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the loss of seven precious lives including three children in a fateful road accident at Sujandhar village of Reasi District.
Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah in a statement while expressing grief over the incident said, “I express my heartfelt condolences to the kith and kin of those who lost their loved ones. I pray for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss. What distresses us more is the death of three children in this tragic accident.”
Vice president Omar Abdullah while expressing his grief over the loss of lives in the accident said that the news of such accidents as have devoured many of our people in accidents like these dampens our spirits. “May the departed souls find eternal peace, I pray for the fast recuperation to those who got injured in this fateful incident,” he said.
Provincial President Jammu Devendar Singh Rana, Vice President Ratanlal Gupta, Former Minister S S Salathia and district president Reasi Jagjeevan lal have also expressed deepest sympthathies with those who lost their loved ones.