Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah condole the demise of Professor Hamidi Kashmiri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of former Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Professor Hamidi Kashmiri.
In a statement Dr Farooq while expressing grief said, “I express my condolences with the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul.”
“Hamidi Sahib’s contribution to the field of Urdu literature is immense. People of his competence and wisdom are a godsend gift for any society. He shall be remembered for his contribution to the field of academics, and literature, may Almighty bless his soul," Farooq said.
Omar Abdullah while expressing his grief said, “Our state has lost a literary genius. I pray to Almighty for peace to the departed soul.”
Meanwhile the duo has also expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of wife of late Professor Syed Ali Shah Masdar Qirmani and mother of noted journalist Noor Ul Qamarain. Both the leaders have prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the bereaved family.