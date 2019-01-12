Dr Farooq offers Friday prayers at Hazratbal

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 11:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday offered congregational Friday prayers at Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal and prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Farooq while paying obeisance at the shrine prayed for peace in Kashmir and asked the Almighty to salvage the people who are navigating through turbulent waters of anxiety and conflict to peace and prosperity.
Later, Dr Farooq toured the surrounding areas and interacted with the people, whom he assured that the mist of uncertainty that has beset the state, will eventually cast away and the people will embark the path of development, peace, and prosperity.