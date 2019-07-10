Dr Farooq Abdullah greets people on birth anniversary of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA)

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday greeted people on the birth anniversary observance of Hazrart Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA), son of Bani-e-Musalmani Hazrat Amir- e- Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).

In a statement issued here, spokesman of the party said that Dr Abdullah while greeting the people said that it was due to the unrelenting efforts of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA) that the people of Kashmir got acquainted with the teachings of Islam. “He is credited with building 110 mosques; he bought land at various places across Kashmir and bequeathed it to the Muslim Ummah. His relentless service in the field of Islamic learning, Tasawuf, socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden is immense. His is credited with the establishment of Khanqa e Awal Wachi, Eid Gah, Malkha graveyard, and other khanqas across the valley, Tibet and Ladakh,” he said.

“The contribution of such Sufis to the spiritualism and humanism in Kashmir is immense. Mir Muhammad Hamadani watered the sacred mission of his illustrious father; he had dedicated himself to the cause of humanity as a whole. His mission was to offer succor and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir. He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of Almighty was in the service of suffering man. He exhorted people to overcome pride, anger, greed, lust, and excessive involvement in worldly affairs. He had attained the highest stages of spiritual refinement, awakening of self. May the Almighty’s grace be on us and the coming generations of ours; the need of the hour is to imbue the contemporary generation with the teachings of such noble and pious men as Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA).”