March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr Azad briefed about Krishi Vigyan Kender working, the official added.

Power shutdown in Jammu parts on March 12

 Authorities on Monday said that power supply to several areas will remain affected owing to maintenance work at several places.

According to the Superintending Engineer, EM&RE Kathua, to replace three Bay Isolators of 33 KV line at Grid Station Mahanpur the Power supply will remain affected in some areas of Kathua on March 12, 2019 from 9am to 4 pm.
The shutdown will affect the power supply to Mahanpur, Bilawar, Basholi, Machheddi and Bani.
Similarly, according to Superintending Engineer ME&RE Circle, Rajouri, the shutdown of 40 MVA, 132/33 KV Grid Station Draba at 33 KV level is being observed.
During the shutdown, the power supply to Haveli Poonch, Mandi, Bhata Dhurian and adjoining areas will remain affected on March 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.

