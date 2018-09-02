Dr Ashfaq Zarri is new Registrar BGSBU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 01:
Director South Campus, University of Kashmir, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri has been appointed as Registrar Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri.
As Director South Campus, KU Dr Ashfaq Zarri has played a pivotal role in the development of the campus and has also worked as Joint Registrar and Deputy Registrar KU. Before Joining University of Kashmir, Dr. Zarri Served BGSBU as Deputy Registrar. Hailing from District Rajouri, Dr. Zarri holds P.hD in wildlife Sciences from University of Mumbai. He has many international publications to his credit.
Dr. Zarri has co-authored two books published by oxford University Press. He has been the Principal Investigator of four Major Research Projects sponsored by DBT, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Environment and Forests Govt. Of India. Dr. Zarri has received Chancellor Award of Merit and is the recipient of Pride of Peer Panjaal Award for his extra- ordinary contribution in the field of Academics and Research.
Meanwhile the Kashmir University fraternity has welcomed the appointment of Dr Zarri and expressed hope that he would continue the hard work and contribute to the corporate life of BGSBU.