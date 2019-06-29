Dr Abdul Hamid Kathoo is new principal GMC Baramulla

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Health and Medical Education Department Friday assigned the charge of principal Government Medical College Baramulla to Dr Abdul Hamid Kathoo, professor department of anesthesiology GMC Srinagar.

In an order issued by the health department it said , "In the inrerest of administration and patient care it is here by ordered that

Dr Abdul Hamid Kathoo, professor department of anesthesiology GMC Srinagar shall take over the charge of the post of principal GMC Baramulla upon retirement on superannuation of Dr Javid Iqbal Chowdhary on 30 June 2019."

The above arrangement shall not confer any preferential right on Dr Abdul Hamid Kathoo to claim appointment on regular basis, on the post of Principal GMC Baramulla as and when the same is made as per the rules governing the subject.