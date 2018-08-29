DPS to organise night football tournament

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Delhi Public School Srinagar in association with Army Public School Srinagar is organising the first ever night football tournament for schools in the state of J&K.
The tournament titled 'Chinar Cup' will commence from 7 September, 2018 and a total of 16 teams will play in its maiden edition.
The tournament will be held solely in the school ground. The knockout tournament will witness two matches played per day and the final of the tournament will be held on 16 September, 2018.
The tournament is a first in the history of the country as the school has the distinction of being the first school in the country to have a fully lit school ground ready to play during night time.
The Pro-Vice Chairman DP Dhar Memorial Trust, Vijay Dhar explained the rationale behind the tournament: “DPS Srinagar is committed towards cultivating excellence in all spheres of society building, and promotion of sport is a part of that endeavour. Our aim is to provide the youth every kind of exposure and motivation that they require to compete at an international level.” Elaborating on this, the Principal Alastair Freese explained “Our infrastructure is now at par with any international institution, and our every effort lies in utilising it to harness talent. Night football will not only expose students to a new experience but also further develop the sports culture of state further. We are greatly excited at being the pioneers in this field.”
The schools participating in the tournament are Delhi Public School Srinagar, Army Public School Srinagar, Tyndale Biscoe Srinagar, Burnhall School Srinagar, Green Valley Educational Institute, Dr AGMs City School, DPS Budgam, AGS Hanzik, KV No 1 Srinagar, J&K Sainik School Manasbal, AGS Wuzur, AGS Pahalgam, Sanctorum School Sopore, AGS Sopore & Bandipora, AGS Krusan & Chandigam.