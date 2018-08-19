About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DPS student goes missing in Srinagar

Published at August 19, 2018 01:03 PM 0Comment(s)2454views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A teenage student of Delhi Public School has gone missing from this capital city on Saturday.


Azhar Abbas Mirza, son of Akeel Hussain of Hawal went missing from Srinagar on Saturday afternoon. He is a 10th standard student of DPS Srinagar.


The distressed family has sought help from the general public about the missing boy. Any information regarding the student may kindly be communicated to the family on this mobile number: 9419575265.
Pro-Vice Chairman, DPS, Vijay Dhar said that the student attended classes on Saturday and was dropped by the school bus in the afternoon.


“The family has already filed a missing complaint with the police,” he added. (KNS)

