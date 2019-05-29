DPS Srinagar wins a record haul in Ball Badminton

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The students of DPS Srinagar secured a clean sweep at the District Junior Ball Badminton Championship, held on May 22 and May 23, 2019 by winning 28 gold medals. All 28 students from the school who participated in the championship secured a gold without fail, securing further the reputation of school as a hub of precocious talent. Three hundred players drawn from various schools of the valley participated in the tournament organized by J&K Ball Badminton Association.

Moreover, out of a total of 20 players selected to represent the state in the nationals, 14 are from the school itself. The nationals will be held in Imphal Manipur in June, 2019.

Congratulating the students on this rich haul, the Principal Alistair R.A Freese said, “It is hardly surprising to see the students perform so well. I am proud that the students have added another chapter to upholding the glory of the school.”

The Chairman Vijay Dhar has also congratulated the winners, and said “The school aims to be a powerhouse of the best talent available in the valley. The clean sweep is a proof of the work we put behind the curtains in enhancing the talents of our students.”