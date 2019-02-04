DPS Srinagar is runner-up at TCS iON Intelligem

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 03:
Two students of DPS Srinagar - Sualiha Khan (Class 6) and Azeen Riyaz (Class 10) secured silver medals in the first edition of an aptitude contest "TCS iON Intelligem" organized by TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services. Schools from across the country participated in the contest, and the team of DPS Srinagar secured the runner up position.
Over twenty-five schools had qualified for the contest after a three round competition. The finals witnessed a tough competition as each team strove to give its best. The Grand Finale was held on the 25th and 26th of January, 2019.
In a statement issued here, while congratulating the team on its brilliant performance, the Principal Alistair R.A. Freese said, “Our chests swell with pride when we see our students can give any school at the national level a run for their money. My heartiest congratulations to the winning team.”
Chairman DPS, Vijay Dhar also congratulated the team and said, “I am happy to hear the students have won accolades. Congratulations to the team and their teachers.”