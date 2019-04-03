DPS Sgr felicitates Master Talha Arshid of Hamid fame

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Delhi Public School, Srinagar Tuesday held a special felicitation ceremony for Master Talha Arshid Reshi who delivered an outstanding performance as the eponymous character in the motion picture ‘HAMID’. The movie has been released across the screens in the country, and his sensitive portrayal of a child in siege has earned him rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Taha’s success testifies to the immense contribution of the school to encourage and develop talent of any form. The school’s dramatic wing under the wings of Mr. Sajid Reshi has been instrumental in shaping the precocious talents, and frequently places it in service of portraying issues concerning the society like drug abuse, student violence, or mental health issues.

Congratulating Talha, the Principal Alistair R A Freese said, “His portrayal of Hamid brought tears to my eyes. I was so overwhelmed by his sensitivity and understanding of the role. I am very proud that the school has contributed to such a fine product of art.” In turn Taha expressed his gratitude to the school, and said “Without the encouragement of school, I would never have dreamt of achieving much, let alone acting. The school instilled in me this belief.”

The Chairman, Vijay Dhar also congratulated the child remarking “I am glad that students are branching out into unconventional career choices. I am proud of his accomplishment, and those at school who helped him reach this stage.”