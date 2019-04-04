DPS organises cross country run

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Delhi Public School Budgam Junior Wing organized the Cross Country Run for the classes Nursery, LKG on 2nd April, 2019. The event was flagged off by the Head Mistress Shobhna Sirohi . On 3rd April, 2019 the children of class UKG also participated in the event.

This day the event was flagged off by Mumtaz U Nisa Soz Pro VC DPS Budgam.

This mega event showed the participation of about 600 children who were really enthusiastic and full of spirit. The venue of the event was DPS Budgam. After the completion of the event the participants were served with refreshment.