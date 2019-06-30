DPS organises blind cricket tournament

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The first ever blind cricket tournament in Kashmir is being organised by Delhi Public School Srinagar in collaboration with J&K Handicapped Association and Empowering Disable People's Trust J&K.

The event was inaugurated today by Basant Rath - IGP Home Guards/SDRF, M Iqbal Lone - Commissioner Disability Commission and Chairman DPS Srinagar Vijay Dhar in presence of the Principal, DPS Srinagar - Alistair R A Freese, Chairman J&K Handicapped Association Abdul Rashid Bhat, District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar and General Secretary J&K Handicapped Association Abrar Bhat.

In the opening match Kashmir Yellows defeated Kashmir Reds by 5 wickets running down the target of 125 at a canter, while in the second match Kashmir Greens wiped off the paltry score of 36 in a jiffy and trounced Kashmir Blues by ten wickets.

Arshid and Tanveer were declared man of the match in the respective matches. The finals of the event will be held tomorrow.

Principal DPS Srinagar, Alistair R A Freese expressed delight at hosting the event saying “It is a matter of great honour and delight that the school is emerging as a pathbreaker in helping disabled people realise their potential.” The Chairman Mr Vijay Dhar also congratulated all stakeholders, and said “This small step by the school will help inaugurate a tradition where all sections of the society can be represented and allowed to display their potential before the world. At DPS Srinagar we are committed to the idea of equity and opportunity for all.”

General Secretary, J&K Handicapped Association, Abrar Ahmad while praising the school in their efforts for inclusive sports and said, "Sport can provide a way to break down barriers and promote inclusion of people who are often left on the sidelines." He said that this is a beginning and many more events will come up in collaboration with the school in the near future.