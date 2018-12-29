DPS girl wins gold in skiing at South Korea

Rising Kashmir News
Malaikah Gul Dev, a 9th Class student of Delhi Public School Srinagar has scripted history as she clinched gold medal in the Annual Women's Alpine Skiing, Advanced Level Dream programme held in South Korea.
More than 155 participants from 55 countries of the world faced each other in tough conditions for glory.
Malaikah won through sheer skill, daring and tact blazed her way to glory.
She is the daughter of first Olympian from Kashmir - Gul Mustafa Dev who represented the country in the 1988 Olympics held in Canada.
Malaikhah credits her father for her success and the school for instilling self belief in her.
The Principal Alistair R A Freese has extended his congratulations to her.
“She said the whole school and sports fraternity of valley is proud of her.”
The Chairman Vijay Dhar has also expressed his delight and said he hoped Malaikah will emerge as an inspiration for other girls and aspiring athletes. We are proud that she is a part of our school."