DPS Budgam wins gold in State level Wushu Championship

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mohammad Taheem a student of class 1st F in DPS Budgam won a gold medal in a state level Wushu Campionship held in Jammu on 25th April 2019.

It was a very heartening moment for the school as Taheem made it at such a tender age. The Principal Mehfooz Aslam and the Headmistress Ms Shobhna Sirohi congratulated Taheem and his parents. They appreciated the young talent and advised him to up keep the spirit. The boy despite been very young showcased a brilliant game by his rigorous efforts.

The Pro VC DPS Budgam Madam Mumtazunnisa Soz praised the remarkable confidence of the child and instructed the Sports Dept to enable children participate in more of such tournaments. She further added that the school is committed to excel in all spheres of development.