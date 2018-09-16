About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chinar Football Cup 

DPS Budgam to lock horns with DPS Srinagar in final clash

Published at September 16, 2018 01:49 AM 0Comment(s)390views


Rising Kashmir News

DPS Budgam booked its place in the final of the Night Football Tournament titled as Chinar Cup after attaining a remarkable triumph in the semifinal of the tournament played on Friday evening against Army Good will School Sopore, Bandipora. The confident DPS Budgam team cruised into final after a nail biting 2-1 win.
Two arch rival DPS teams are in final now. With this, DPS Budgam will face DPS Srinagar at their home ground on Sunday evening.
In a high intensity match DPS Budgam held its nerves to defeat the opposing team. DPS Budgam goalkeeper Zahid despite injuries managed to save 13 goals and won the hearts of the spectators.
Striker Adeel Tariq managed to score both the goals and was declared man of the match. With this DPS Budgam has achieved the distinction of being the highest scorer of the tournament so far. Observers say that the final match would be tough for both arch rivals. While DPS Budgam team is in the best form but DPS Srinagar has the advantage of home ground in finals.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top