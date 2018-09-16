DPS Budgam to lock horns with DPS Srinagar in final clash

Rising Kashmir News
DPS Budgam booked its place in the final of the Night Football Tournament titled as Chinar Cup after attaining a remarkable triumph in the semifinal of the tournament played on Friday evening against Army Good will School Sopore, Bandipora. The confident DPS Budgam team cruised into final after a nail biting 2-1 win.
Two arch rival DPS teams are in final now. With this, DPS Budgam will face DPS Srinagar at their home ground on Sunday evening.
In a high intensity match DPS Budgam held its nerves to defeat the opposing team. DPS Budgam goalkeeper Zahid despite injuries managed to save 13 goals and won the hearts of the spectators.
Striker Adeel Tariq managed to score both the goals and was declared man of the match. With this DPS Budgam has achieved the distinction of being the highest scorer of the tournament so far. Observers say that the final match would be tough for both arch rivals. While DPS Budgam team is in the best form but DPS Srinagar has the advantage of home ground in finals.