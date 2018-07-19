DPS Budgam to have Indoor Sports Complex

Rising Kashmir News
Dehli Public School Budgam is soon going to have a one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex and swimming pool facility.
The ground breaking ceremony was held for the much anticipated indoor sports complex on 18th July 2018.
Pro Vice chairperson Mumtaz-Un-Nisa Soz, Director DPS Budgam, Salman Anees Soz, Principal Mehfooz Aslam Headmistress Shobhna Sirohi, faculty members and students participated in this ceremony.
The sports complex shall serve both recreational and fitness purposes.
Having ample space, it will provide the best facilities for major games like badminton, squash, table tennis besides swimming pool and gymnasium.
It will provide a gamut of opportunities to groom students in sports and games.
The Pro Vice Chairperson Mumtaz-Un-Nisa expressed happiness on this occasion.
“It was wonderful to see little kids overjoyed to take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony. The project has been designed by the architectural firm Vijay Gupta Associates, New Delhi and is expected to be completed by 2019.”