DPS Budgam organizes workshop on ‘prevention of child abuse’

Srinagar:
DPS Budgam organized a workshop for parents on prevention of Child Abuse in collaboration with All India federation of physical education and sports. The aim of this work shop was to make the parents aware about the growing menace of child abuse.
The Chief Guest of the event was Dr. Shah Faesal), appreciating the efforts said that DPS Budgam is the first educational institution where such workshop for parents has been organised. The headmistress Shobhna Sirohi in her opening address explained the need of having this workshop.
The work shop was conducted by the founder AIFPES and motivational speaker Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather. The speakers in the event hailed the efforts of DPS Budgam and other supporting organizations. t the end of the event the PRO VC DPS Budgam Mumtaz un Nisa Soz and Director Salman Anees Soz presented the Momento to the Chief Guest and appreciated the efforts of engaged staff and all the concerned. Thereafter Awards of Honour were presented to all the dignitaries.