About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DPS Budgam lifts Shahdaab Cricket tourney

Published at September 15, 2018 01:31 AM 0Comment(s)414views


DPS Budgam lifts Shahdaab Cricket tourney

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Delhi Public School Budgam earned a remarkable victory in a cricket tournament organised by Shadaab High School. Sixteen teams participated in the tournament and DPS Budgam and Sanatorium High School made it to the final clash. In under-16 category match, Sanatorium School won the toss and elected to bat first.
Their team scored 102 runs in 17 overs. DPS Budgam chased the target in 16.3 overs. A rampantly Aga Syed Aqib with his outstanding performance was declared man of the match while Rohan was the only player who scored 247 runs in the whole tournament and took five wickets. He won the man of the series title.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top