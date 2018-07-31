DPS Budgam hosts Model United Nations Conference

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam:
DPS Budgam provided a platform to around 300 students representing the different schools of the valley who participated in the 3rd Edition of the Indian International Model United Nations (IIMUN) conference held between 27th to 29th July 2018.
IIMUN is a student based youth organisation run by the students of 16 to 24 years of age with a presence in 160 cities across India and 22 countries globally. The only non government organisation to conduct MUN conference inside UN headquarters New York has went on to become the world’s leading Model UN organisation.
The conference provided a broader spectrum to the students for analyses wherein they got a chance to learn diplomacy, dialogue, public speaking and International affairs through simulation of different UN Councils like UN Security Council, Lok Sabha, UN Women, UN Environment Prog. , Education , Scientific and Cultural org.and Economics and Social Councils
It was a great honour and delight to see the students of the Valley wearing traditionals, speaking , debating, cross questioning and drawing solutions like UN delegates.
The chief guest Bashir Ahmad Kakroo , a university of Illinois graduate, having 37 years of experience in management consultancy also an advocate of Kashmir Peace Movement spoke at length and enlightened the students.
The guest of honours Anna Bashir , Regional Officer South Asia University of Huddersfield and Sardar Nasir Ali Khan, Renowned RJ of Big FM in Kashmir also encouraged the students
The Principal DPS Budgam Mehfooz Aslam stressed the need of public speaking and personality development.
The organising committee including Chaitanya, Vatan and Vatsal thanked the school authorities and the coordinators for the smooth proceedings.