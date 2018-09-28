DPS Budgam hosts annual science carnival

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam organized a science carnival in which students of various schools of valley participated. In a statement issued by the DPS, the official spokesperson said that in its attempt to develop scientific skills, logical and practical thinking and above all to promote learning by doing a science carnival was organized by the school. The spokesperson said that there were a series of activities including ‘who am I’ where the students represent their favourite scientist, fascinating facts; ‘10 minutes of fame’ wherein students presented live demonstration of various experiments that the audience liked the most. Science tricks were appreciated. Their activities were presented to show the ingenious side of science. Integrated art and science activity was followed. Many working models made by the students were also displayed on the occasion. Different schools of the valley participated in the carnival to make it a success. The galaxy of guests included the chief guest Malik Ghulam Hassan, the ex-director Board of School Education, judges Sajad Ahmad Mir (senior lecturer physics) and Nazir Ahmad (young scientist at Kashmir university).
The guests appreciated the scientific skills showcased by the students. Later on, a quiz was held followed by an interactive session wherein different questions were raised by the students to which the judges responded satisfactorily. Students dressed up as their favourite scientists, while speaking about the discoveries and inventions made by the scientists, was really remarkable.