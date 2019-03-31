About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 31, 2019

DPS Budgam Commemorates International Women’s Day

To express love and gratitude towards the contribution of women to our lives and society and to honour the power and struggles of women, DPS Budgam celebrated the International Women’s Day on March 30, 2019. The event was hosted by the students of class 8th who presented a special programme on this occasion including a group song, skit, short film, dance, , role play, speeches etc to enable everyone to realize the true essence of the day that lies in identifying the rights and power of women and giving them a stature that they deserve. The students’ focus was on injustice towards women, gender equality, and rights of women, their education and health. Through the medium of such programmes, the students wanted to tell the society that woman can’t wait for an external agency to empower them. A woman has to realize her worth and power and understand that only she can empower herself.
The Chief Guest Naseem Shafaie ,poet ,writer and educationist stressed the students to respect the essence of beauty of women and shun negativity. She further appreciated the sincere efforts of the students . The guest of honour Tabassum Qadir Parray chiefly spoke about Domestic Violence ; different laws for the protection of the rights of women and about their health and economic stability also the challenges faced by them.
Rhydhma Bhagat, lecturer and Social activist stressed the balance between the two genders .“ Feel that you are empowered. Don’t wait for an outside agency to make you realise your worth”, she said.
The Pro VC DPS Budgam Madam Mumtaz un Nisa Soz who graced the occasion congratulated the students. “Girls have occupied their due place in DPS Budgam”,she said. She spoke at length about the right atmosphere and opportunities that women need. She remembered the role of many Kashmiri women like Mehmooda Ali Shah, Sajida Begum, Shamla Mufti , Zoon Begum, Akbar Jahan Begum who earned a great fame for the land. Speaking about the empowerment of women she said,” We are already empowered because we are equal to men and we need to accept it first”.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks presented by the Honorable Principal Mr Mehfooz Aslam.

 

