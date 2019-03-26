DPS Budgam celebrates int’l World Forest Day

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Delhi Public School Budgam in collaboration with Forest Department Srinagar and Budgam celebrated the 44th Arbor Day on Monday.

It was an endeavour to enable the students to show their love and concern towards environment and mark the importance of trees. The motive was to think about the environmental and ecological conditions of earth and thereby recognize their role towards saving the depleting planet by learning the lesson of stewardship.

On this occasion a plantation drive was launched where in the Pro VC Madam Mumtaz un Nisa soz, the Principal Mehfooz Aslam, the Headmistress Madam Shobhna Sirohi , teachers and the students took active part in planting sapling along with the Chief Guest Mr Irfan Ali Shah, Chief Conservator Forest Srinagar and his team.

Deputy Director Forest Protection Force Budgam along with team was also present at the occasion. It was remarkable to see the Nursery and LKG kids digging pits and watering the saplings along with the senior students. Soon after the plantation drive, the students presented several cultural programmes before the guest.

A short film on Importance of Ecology and Conservation of Forests and Consequences of its Depletion was presented. Speeches were delivered, folk songs were sung and the Kashmiri folk dance Rouf was the delight for all. A short comical skit to make the people analyse their individual role towards the conservation of environment was also presented.

A short interactive session was held between the forest officers and the students where in different questions related challenges in conservation of forests, individual efforts. Timber Mafia, Awareness programmes, concrete structures at Sonamarg and Gulmarg, medicinal and ornamental plants were asked.

The Chief Guest appreciated the students and welcomed their sincere efforts. He spoke about the present and future perspectives of the Forest Dept. He informed the students about the Department’s role in conservations of Batura and Bhojpatra plants.

While speaking about flora and fauna he stressed on challenges like lack of sense of belongingness among the masses and localised Timber Mafia. “We give our blood to the Forests”,He said .Most of the men have lost their lives while protecting the forests, he further added. He stressed the students to realise their role as an individual and promised to help in developing a herbal farm in DPS Budgam.

The Principal Mr Mehfooz Aslam thanked the Forest Dept for the role they are performing in the protection of forests and wildlife.