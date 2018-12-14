DPS Budgam celebrates a decade of establishment

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Dec 13:
Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam on Thursday celebrated its 10th year of establishment.
Director DPS Budgam, Salman Amin Soz on the occasion while welcoming the guests said, “Establishing this school was the dream of my mother who herself was affiliated with the education department.”
Soz said that the school was started in the year 2008-09 and was having just 158 students and few teaching and non-teaching faculty but today it has over 2800 students enrolled in the institution. The institution has 126 teaching faculty.
He said, “There are always ups and downs in starting any business or institution to serve the people.”
Soz also said, “Political environment in the valley is not stable and parents always remain worried about the career of their wards but DPS Budgam assures of every possible facility for students to tackle the obstruction.”
Chief Guest of the event, Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir (KU) Professor Talat Ahmad said, “To bring a personality of student out from darkness, education is the only way to bring them to the limelight.”
Talat said, “The students are very talented in Kashmir because of the culture and heritage of the Valley. As far as the performance of the students of DPS Budgam is concerned, I am sure they will achieve their goal.”
Vice-chairperson of DPS Budgam Mumtaz Nisa Soz said, “This school has given extra efforts to nourish the students in every field and we feel proud to celebrate the 10th year of establishment of this institution.
She said that it’s been a very tough journey to achieve this status and success to run this one of the top schools in the valley.