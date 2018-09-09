DPS Budgam celebrated ‘Grandparents’ Day’

Rising Kashmir News
DPS Budgam Junior Wing celebrated its annual Grandparents Day with great zeal and enthusiasm by the students of Nursery, LKg and Ukg on 6th and 8th September 2018 in which about 575 children participated. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Sehrish Asgar, Deputy commissioner, Budgam as a chief guest who was kind enough to take out the time from her busy schedule.
The event started with the felicitation of grandparents, followed by a prayer and welcome song performed by the students.
Tiny tots in colourful attires performed before their grandparents followed by other musical events. All the children performed brilliantly and made every one proud.
As part of her speech, Dr Sehrish Asgar mentioned that it was the first time that she had seen celebration of Grandparents Day in a school. She also emphasised the role and the importance of the Grandparents in everyone’s life. She congratulated and thanked the management and Headmistress Shobhna Sirohi for initiating the event.
While addressing the gathering the Pro VC Mumtaz un-Nisa Soz mentioned that the purity of the bounding between a child and the grandparents can’t be expressed enough in words, but the glow of happiness and love visible on their faces is testimony to the universal truth.
Apart from the colourful items performed by the children, the grandparents were entertained by participating in different fun games. The Principal of the school Mehfooz Aslam presented the vote of thanks to conclude the event wherein, he reiterated the importance of grandparents and thanked Shobhna Sirohi and the team of DPS Junior wing for taking initiative to celebrate grandparents’ day.