DPS Budgam books berth in semis

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chinar Cup football tournament was organised by DPS Srinagar for under-19 Category. Sixteen teams from the different schools of the valley participated in the night match between 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm each day. The second quarterfinal match was played between DPS Budgam and Tyndale Biscoe. The match was decided on penalty shootout and both the teams were locked on one goal each. Despites playing excellently and demonstrating beautiful skills, eventually, DPS Budgam dominated their opponents and took a lead by converting four penalties into goals while the opposing team could only manage three. Goal Keeper Zahid of DPS Budgam with his outstanding performance won the title "Man of the Match."