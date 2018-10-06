DPS Budgam bags 1st prize in Chinar Youth Festival

Rising Kashmir News
Mohammad Hassain Azam, a student of class 12th from Delhi Public School Budgam, won first prize in painting competition under Chinar Youth Festival, a state level painting competition organised by Settle Light Production at SKICC LAWNS Srinagar.
The event held on Sept 29 involving a series of competitions that were organised to promote painting, calligraphy, solo singing, group singing and instrumental.
The guests included governor Satya Pal Malik, Bollywood singer Javaid Ali, Bollywood actress Tina Datta, and many other dignitaries.
It was an occasion when the different schools of the valley got a chance to come under one roof and showcase their talent.