DPS Budgam, AIFPES organizes workshop on ‘Child Abuse Prevention’

Syed RukayaBudgam:
A day-long workshop on Child Abuse Prevention titled ‘In the Shadows’, the first of its kind for parents was conducted on Wednesday at Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam Auditorium to enlighten parents regarding child abuse, its types and prevention.
The workshop was organized by Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam in collaboration with All India Federation of Physical Education & Sports (AIFPES) with an objective to educate and create awareness among parents through various programmes on the growing menace of child abuse.
On this occasion, Managing Director J&K State Power Development Corporation, Dr Shah Faesal (IAS) was the Chief Guest while as the workshop was also graced by Director DPS Budgam, Salman Anees Soz, Pro-Vice Chairperson DPS Budgam, Mumtaz-un-Nisa, Principal DPS Budgam, Mehfooz Aslam, Headmistress DPS Budgam, Shobna Sirohi besides other dignitaries and parents.
Appreciating the efforts for organizing such workshop especially for parents, Dr Shah Faesal in his address said that the incidents of child abuse prevail in Kashmir but people used to remain in denial mode at first.
“When such incidents surface, people here in Kashmir try to remain in denial mode assuming that such things can't happen in Kashmir as people in Kashmir are morally upright, righteous and religious. However such incidents do happen and it is the first message that we have to learn through this workshop,” he said.
He said that due to conservative mindset many incidents of child abuse get unnoticed.
“It is hard to imagine that such incidents do happen in Kashmir also. Due to the conservative mindset, we (people) hesitate and don't report such incidents much and it is very much possible that such incidents might be more than what gets surfaced,” he adds.
He further said that it is a need of an hour to inform and acknowledge children about sexual abuse.
The workshop, first of its kind to acknowledge parents, laid focus on six protective factors which include nurturing and attachment, knowledge of parenting and of child youth development, parental resilience, social connections, concrete support of parents and social and emotional development well-being.
Founder and Executive Director AIFPES and Motivational Speaker, Dr Hilal Ahmad Rather enlightened the audience comprised of guests and parents through PowerPoint Presentation and video clips regarding the Child Abuse Prevention and its various factors.
“We believe that when we focus on healthy child development besides supporting families and citizens in the communities they live in as we plan to do at the event, great things can happen for children and for the nation,” he said.
He said parents have to play an important role to curb unfortunate events.
"The children of tender age are at more risk of child abuse as they can't differentiate between approved and disapproved behaviour. So parents need to enlighten their kids and make their kids conscious about such unfortunate happenings right from their early age," he adds.
While terming child abuse as very sensitive issue Shobna Sirohi said in her opening address that child abuse is not only physical abuse but also encapsulates emotional and mental abuses.
“It is not difficult to prevent child abuse all we need is to aware, alert and educate parents and children. We have to be alert what is happening around our children, around us and others,” she said.
She further said that parents should maintain comfortable relation with their kids and spent quality time with them.
“This workshop will remind us our most important duty and responsibilities towards our children and it is not only the responsibility of schools only,” she said and adds, “We should educate and aware kids from the age of 2-3 about wrong and right, about good touch and bad touch.”
She said drawing comparison between kids is yet another form of child abuse.
The parents who attended this workshop told Rising Kashmir that this workshop was very much fruitful and will help them to tackle situations of such nature.
“We are happy that we attended this workshop. Such workshops should be organized now and then to inform and acknowledge parents about ways and means to protect our kids from this growing menace,” they said.
Moreover, the students presented a skit delivering the message that parents should spend their quality time with their children to know their problems and make them speak as much as possible besides disseminated the message about good touch and bad touch.
On the occasion, the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour were felicitated by the organizers of the event besides the students were also awarded certificates of gratitude for presenting informational skit.
rukayasyed@gmail.com