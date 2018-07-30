About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DPS Alumni selected for cadet pilot program

Published at July 30, 2018


Srinagar, July 29:

 An alumni of the school - Tauqeer Yaqub Mir has been selected in JET airways cadet pilot program as well as INDIGO cadet pilot program. He will join either of the two companies commence his training soon. Tauqeer completed his high school from DPS Srinagar, following which he strove towards fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a pilot. Tauqeer credits his family as well as the DPS family for instilling in him the will and belief to succeed. Chairman, DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar has congratulated him and expressed his great pride and delight that the alumni continue to bring glory to the school, and reaffirm its commitment towards quality education.

 

