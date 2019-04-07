About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DPN likely to support Er Rasheed in LS polls

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) led by its president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir is going to convene a workers convention today.
The party, as per the sources, will convene a convention today where it is likely to announce its support to the AIP candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, Engineer Abdul Rasheed Sheikh.
Sources said that DPN besides formulating a future strategy of the party for upcoming Lok Sabha polls will also announce its decision to support Er Rasheed in the polls. KNS

