DPN likely to support Er Rasheed in LS polls

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) led by its president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir is going to convene a workers convention today.

The party, as per the sources, will convene a convention today where it is likely to announce its support to the AIP candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, Engineer Abdul Rasheed Sheikh.

Sources said that DPN besides formulating a future strategy of the party for upcoming Lok Sabha polls will also announce its decision to support Er Rasheed in the polls. KNS