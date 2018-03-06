DPN demands high-level probe

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) President and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday condemned the Shopian killings and demanded high-level probe into the killings.
Mir said that the government claims over avoiding civilian killings is contrary on the ground as such killings are still going unabated in the Valley.
He said that the alienation between the government and the people is an outcome of such killings.
Mir while condemning the civilian killings in Shopian demanded high-level probe into the incident.
He also prayed for the patience to the bereaved families
