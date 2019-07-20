DPL Handwara gets J&K Bank ATM

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Adding one more Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to its network of alternate delivery channels, J&K Bank on Thursday commissioned an ATM in District Police Lines (DPL) complex at Tutigund, Handwara.

The Bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir (North), Karanjit Singh inaugurated the ATM jointly withDeputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) DPL Tutigund, Farooq Ahmad Wani in presence of the bank’s Cluster Head Bashir Ahmad, Head Business Unit Kullangam Tariq Ahmad and patron civil society Kullangam Habibullah Shiekh amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens, officials of the bank and the police department.

DySP Farooq Ahmad lauded J&K Bank for the initiative saying that the ATM will prove immensely beneficial to not only the police personnel stationed in the complex but also to the general public. Speaking on the occasion, the Zonal Head said, “We are committed to provide hi- tech services to our customers at their nearest possible place across the state.”

The bank’s ATM network has meanwhile reached 1317 across the country.