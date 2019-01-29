About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dozens of political workers join PC in Langate

Published at January 29, 2019


Srinagar, Jan 28 :

 Dozens of political workers in Langate on Sunday joined Peoples Conference (PC) in presence of its leader Irfan Pandipuri.
“Our Youth are our asset. Most welcome to all my friends from Sudargund Hangah. I am humbled to see your love. I will try my best to come upto your expectation. CaravanOfChange,” Irfan tweeted.
While joining PC, Basit Magray said that Irfan is a promising representative for Langate as earlier representatives have worked for their relatives only.
“We are fed up with false promises of previous representatives. We want a change in our constituency,” he said. (KNS)

