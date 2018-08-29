Dozens injured in Khudwani clashes

Shafat MirKulgam
Over sixty people were injured during protests in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Wednesday after clashes erupted between government forces and locals over militant killings in Anantnag.
Two militants, including a top Hizb commander were killed in a gunfight at Muniward locality lying in the outskirts of Anantnag district.
As the word about militant killings spread in Khudwani, locals hit the streets and clashed with deployed forces leading to injuries to at least 60 odd people.
A doctor at PHC Qaimoh said, “We received 63 injured at our hospital that had pellet injuries. Four were referred to district hospital Anantnag from where one has been taken to Srinagar for specialized treatment”.
A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Anantnag town and adjacent areas including Khudwani and Qaimoh.
Meanwhile, the authorities have sealed the Anantnag town from all sides.
