Dozens injured in clashes near Kulgam gunfight site

May 29, 2019 | Shafat Hussain

Around fifty three protesters have been injured in clashes that erupted following a gunfight in Mohammadpora area of Kulgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to a police official hiding militants and government forces had exchanged fire while no body has been recovered from the debris so far.

As the gunfight raged hundreds of locals tried to move towards the encounter site who were stopped by the forces deployed there triggering clashes.

A total of 53 protesters have suffered pellet injuries while one youth has received a bullet injury in the abdomen.

The chief medical officer confirmed pellet injuries to at least 44 protesters who were treated at Public Health Center Mohammadpora while as per medical Superintendent district hospital Kulgam, "Six injured were brought to the hospital in the morning out of which a youth had received a bullet injury in his abdomen who was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment. Three other youths with pellet injuries in eyes were also sent to Srinagar for further treatment. Two of the injured were treated locally in our hospital only".

Three more youths with pellet injuries were brought to district hospital Anantnag from where two were taken to Srinagar for treatment while one is under observation in DH Anantnag only, said a medico.

Meanwhile, strict shutdown is being observed in Anantnag town over the killing of a local militant, Faisal Nazir, in Kachwan Kokernag area of Anantnag district yesterday. Faisal was killed after a day long gunbattle in the forest area along with a foreign militant. The mobile internet remains suspended in the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam.

[Representational Pic]