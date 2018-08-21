About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dozen feared dead in Kishtwar road accident

Published at August 21, 2018 11:18 AM 0Comment(s)1614views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Dozens are feared dead in a road accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu province but the lone survivor is a five year child.


Confirming the casualties in the accident, Director General Police S P Vaid in a tweet said "Another major accident in Kishtwar, a vehicle carrying Yatries to Machail Mata rolled down in river Chenab 28 kilometers from Kishtwar towards Padder, 5 yrs child lone survivor, about dozen feared dead." (KNS)

